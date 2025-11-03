How to help and get help with food assistance during the SNAP delay

More than 87,000 people in the Austin area will likely face delays receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, even after two federal judges ordered the Trump Administration to restart the program by Monday.

The administration said it will only disburse half the funding it normally does through SNAP, and warned that in some states the changes could mean weeks or months of delays, according to NPR.

Austin-area businesses, churches and nonprofits are offering free meals to help people affected by the delays. Here’s where to get help if you need it and help others if you can.

Where to get food

The Central Texas Food Bank is distributing fresh produce and pantry staples throughout the month. A list of dates and times is available on the organization's website. Proof that you are SNAP eligible is not required.

You can also use the food bank’s “find food now” tool to find a list of churches and community centers offering groceries, hot meals and kids' meals nearby.

The grocery delivery company Gopuff is offering a $50 credit for SNAP recipients. Instructions on how to order items through Gopuff are available on its website. DoorDash is also waiving delivery fees for grocery orders at select stores for SNAP recipients.

Chinese restaurant Wu Chow is offering free meals to people with delayed SNAP benefits or federal workers waiting for a paycheck amid the government shutdown. Anyone requesting a “family meal” will be fed, no questions asked, according to an Instagram post.

Where to volunteer

Central Texas Food Bank CEO Sari Vatske said the food bank was already experiencing high demand before the government shutdown. Now, it is expecting to feed twice as many people amid SNAP food benefit delays, with the same amount of staff.

"We have definitely seen almost a 50 percent increase in the number of people coming to receive support," Vatske said. "We absolutely need the community to continue stepping up the way that it has."

Newton said the food bank especially needs volunteers at distribution sites outside Austin. Folks can register to volunteer on the organization's "get involved" page.

Meals on Wheels Central Texas delivers more than 3,000 meals a day and is in need of volunteers to cover delivery routes at its south, north, central and rural locations. You can register to volunteer for Meals on Wheels on the organization's website.

Where to donate

Central Texas Food Bank leaders are asking for financial donations amid an "unsustainable" demand. The food bank is spending $1.3 million a month on food, up from $1.1 million a month last year, according to its website.

Food donations will be accepted, too, but cash donations yield more meals since the food bank can make bulk purchases. You can donate to the Central Texas Food Bank at this link.

