-
More than 20 advocacy groups are asking Texas officials to reconsider proposed staffing cuts that could create delays for vulnerable populations seeking…
-
For many young people, the toughest choice they will ever have to make about food is what to eat at home or what to choose from a menu.But for Texas high…
-
College students often struggle to make ends meet, and food insecurity is more common on campus than you might think. Now it could be even more challenging for some to get food stamps.
-
*Correction appended.Vanessa Wilson’s white Chevy SUV has sat untouched on the patch of land outside her family’s trailer in Austin for months. It’ll be…
-
The Trump administration says it wants to close a "loophole" that allows states to give benefits to those who would not otherwise be eligible by raising or eliminating income and asset limits.
-
The Trump administration is closer to banning some low-income, legal immigrants who are relying on public services like food stamps from legally entering…
-
Kevin Drapela and his wife, Cori-Beth Tuite, found themselves at a food bank Wednesday – something they never expected.The IRS employees from Taylor were…
-
Texas health officials say they’re going to provide next month’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits early due to the federal…
-
Several Texas news outlets are reporting about how volunteers are helping those experiencing food insecurity this Thanksgiving. But how much attention is…
-
New preliminary research shows families in the U.S less than five years were the most likely to drop out of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, out of fear it could impact their immigration status.