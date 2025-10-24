3.5 million Texans could lose SNAP benefits if government shutdown continues

SNAP benefits for Texans may not go out in November if the federal government shutdown continues past Oct. 27, according to the Texas Health and Humans Services Commission.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides food purchasing support to approximately 3.5 million Texans, including more than 1.7 million children. Those benefits amount to around $617 million per month.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service — the federal agency that administers SNAP — notified states in mid-October that payments could stall.

“If the current lapse in appropriations continues, there will be insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits for approximately 42 million individuals across the nation,” said Ronald Ward, the acting associate administrator for SNAP, in a letter to states.

Sari Vatske, CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank, said the government shutdown has already led to an increase in demand for food bank services as many federal workers have gone without pay. Last week, the organization held food distribution events for nearly 1,000 families of federal workers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Fort Hood.

“We are seeing people stand in line who have never thought that they would,” Vatske said. “We know that many Americans are already one paycheck away from needing a food bank, so it stands to reason that if a paycheck is missed, people do need additional support.”

She said more Texans will face food insecurity in the coming weeks if SNAP benefits are delayed, leading to greater demand at food banks. Around 127,000 Central Texas households who already use the food bank also rely on SNAP benefits. Vatske said that comes out to around $44 million per month — an amount the food bank can’t absorb.

Just as some families may need to ration food while they go without benefits, Vatske said the food bank may need to put a cap on the items clients can receive.

“We will look into sourcing more food than ever before, and we absolutely will make sure that people have what they need,” Vatske said.