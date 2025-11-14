© 2025 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The shutdown is over, but Austin’s airport will still battle delays, air traffic controller fatigue

KUT 90.5 | By Nathan Bernier
Published November 14, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
The arrivals board at ABIA showing a number of different flights from airlines like Southwest, United and Delta
Nathan Bernier
/
KUT News
Austin's airport saw few flight cancellations but was not spared from delays during the government shutdown that ended Wednesday.

At least four times during the government shutdown, the Federal Aviation Administration restricted the number of flights allowed to arrive in Austin to help the airport's chronically understaffed tower handle the incoming volumes. Some flights were delayed more than an hour. Now, the shutdown is over, but the risk of ground delays in Austin is not.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was never among the 40 airports ordered to cancel flights during the shutdown. The FAA is pausing those flight reductions at 6% instead of ramping them up to 10% Friday as planned, saying more air traffic controllers are showing up to work.

But anyone traveling from Austin through airports in cities like Dallas, Houston, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver or Boston still risks having their plans spoiled by the FAA's mandatory flight cuts.

Even after those cuts are lifted, Austin could see more ground delays with Thanksgiving around the corner.

A Southwest Airlines passenger jet taxis past the air traffic control tower at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The tower is made of gray concrete panels. The only windows are near the top.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Austin's air traffic control tower only has about half of the 60 fully certified controllers it should under staffing targets agreed upon by the union and the FAA.

That's because Austin's tower remains one of the most short-staffed air traffic control facilities in the country, with only about one fully certified controller for every two required under staffing targets set by the air traffic controllers' union and the FAA.

Controllers at the airport have been working mandatory six-day weeks at least since 2023.

Now, those controllers are waiting on weeks of back pay from the longest government shutdown in U.S. history while trying to stabilize a system that hasn't had a chance to catch its breath.

"Austin is experiencing something very similar to what it has been experiencing a month ago, six months ago, a year ago. They start understaffed," said union representative John Bratcher with the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

"If you lose one or two bodies ... you find yourself in a critical staffing situation," he said. "You're seeing a fragile, stressed out system."

Bratcher said Austin's controllers "have done a lot with very little" and remain a tight-knit group that works hard to keep planes moving. But he said morale has taken a hit.

"When you get a second zero-dollar paycheck, it's demoralizing," he said.

Passengers walking through the departures area in ABIA's Barbara Jordan Terminal. Signs for Checkpoint 1 are in the background.
Nathan Bernier
/
KUT News
Passengers walking through ABIA's Barbara Jordan Terminal on Wednesday.

Airlines will bounce back quickly once the FAA lifts mandatory flight cancellations, said Chad Kendall, a former commercial airline pilot who now teaches aviation at Metropolitan State University of Denver. But restoring operations at the Transportation Security Administration and air traffic control will take longer.

"This is going to have a ripple effect for a very long time," Kendall said. "It's going to start first with those looking to enter the industry ... seeing the possibility of not receiving a paycheck for an extended period of time if the government ever shuts down again."

Inside Austin's control tower, the shutdown has left controllers frustrated and fatigued with the risk of more staffing issues through the holidays.

"It's not unsafe because controllers know the capacity they can handle," Bratcher said. "The only way we can address risk is by slowing the system down, reducing capacity, because we're not going to sacrifice safety."
Tags
Transportation KUTAustin-Bergstrom International AirportGovernment Shutdown
Nathan Bernier
Nathan Bernier is the transportation reporter at KUT. He covers the big projects that are reshaping how we get around Austin, like the I-35 overhaul, the airport's rapid growth and the multibillion-dollar transit expansion Project Connect. He also focuses on the daily changes that affect how we walk, bike and drive around the city. Got a tip? Email him at nbernier@kut.org. Follow him on X @KUTnathan.
See stories by Nathan Bernier
Related Content