Report on new runway safety equipment at Austin airport wins National Murrow Award for excellence in journalism

AUSTIN, Texas – Aug. 27, 2025 – A KUT News report on runway safety at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has won a National Edward R. Murrow Award, one of the most prestigious honors in broadcast journalism. The story examined new technology that federal investigators say could have prevented a near-miss last year in which 131 lives were at risk.

Transportation reporter Nathan Bernier’s June 2024 story Austin airport is getting new runway safety tech that could have prevented near-miss won in the hard news category. This is his third national Murrow Award.

This marks the 11th National Murrow Award for the KUT Newsroom.

Presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association, Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. They are among the most respected journalism awards in the world.

Bernier covers the big projects that are reshaping how people get around Austin, like the I-35 overhaul, the airport's rapid growth and the multibillion-dollar transit expansion Project Connect. He also focuses on the daily changes that affect how Austinites walk, bike and drive around the city. He will travel to New York City in October to receive his award at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala.

