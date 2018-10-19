Flood Risk Lingers In Austin As Water Continues Rising At Lake Travis

  • A view of the Tom Miller Dam captured by the Austin Fire Department's Robotics Emergency Deployment team on Oct. 16.
    Austin Fire Department via Twitter

Austin and much of Central Texas remains under a flash flood watch as scattered rains continue to pelt the already saturated ground along the I-35 corridor.

Lake Travis, which has seen near-historic inflows this week, is rising slowly, and the Lower Colorado River Authority says it could open a record-setting number of floodgates at the Mansfield Dam. LCRA has already opened four floodgates at the dam and says it's not likely that it would open up an additional four today, unless conditions change.

Lake Travis is currently 144 percent full – just over 704 feet above sea level – and officials worry the rains could cause the lake to overtop the Tom Miller Dam, sending floodwaters downstream to Lake Austin and Lady Bird Lake. The city has banned recreation – including swimming and watercraft – on Austin's waterways, including Lady Bird Lake, Lake Austin and Lake Travis.

The National Weather Service forecasts the Austin area could see as much as 2 inches of rain today, and the flash flood watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. Judge Sarah Eckhardt issued a disaster declaration in Travis County yesterday after flooding damaged homes on Lake Travis.

Here's a look at the Tom Miller Dam from Oct. 16 from the Austin Fire Department's Robotics Emergency Deployment team.

The governor has already issued a state of emergency in 18 counties, including Travis, after historic flooding in the Hill Country. Flooding along the Llano River damaged properties in Llano and Marble Falls and left one woman dead in Llano. That area is under a flood warning until tomorrow evening. Officials in Llano County cautioned those returning to their homes to remain vigilant as rains could cause additional flooding along the Llano River, which crested at 30 feet above flood stage earlier this week.

Flooding

