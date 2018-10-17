Here's What To Expect When Eight Floodgates Open On The Mansfield Dam

  • Water pours through the floodgates at Mansfield Dam along Lake Travis on Wednesday.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

It’s never happened before, but the Lower Colorado River Authority will likely open eight floodgates on the Mansfield Dam above Lake Austin by noon Thursday.

So, what can you expect if you live in Austin?

Flooding On Some Streets

When eight gates are open, 50,000 cubic feet of water per second will flow from the dam.

That will cause some streets to flood, says Karl McArthur with Austin’s Watershed Protection Department.

RELATED | Lake Travis Has Taken On More Water In One Week Than Austin Uses In Four Years

“We would definitely have to close Cesar Chavez in the vicinity of Lamar Crossing,” he said. “At Longhorn Dam we would have flow over the emergency spillway. The emergency spillway is Pleasant Valley Road, so we’d have to close Pleasant Valley road there.”

(You'll able to find a list of road closures at ATXfloods.)

A group of people check out the water level at Lady Bird Lake near the Hike and Bike Trail.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Flooding In Some Parks

Expect serious flooding on parks along the lake, McArthur said.

With eight flood gates open, he says, you can expect to see something like that photo of the statue of Stevie Ray Vaughan at Auditorium Shores with water up to his waist. That’s why the Hike and Bike Trail is closed.

Minimal Structural Damage, Probably

One thing McArthur doesn’t expect the opening of all gates to cause is flooding of many structures along the river in Austin. Of course, that could change if weather forecasts do.

Related Content

Lake Travis Has Taken On More Water In One Week Than Austin Uses In Four Years

The Lower Colorado River Authority is advising residents along Lake Travis to be wary of rising water as levels at Lake Travis are forecast to reach near-record highs.

In Marble Falls, Evacuees Wonder What's Next After Flooding

Jonathan Hammond has lived in Marble Falls all 30 years of his life. Until yesterday, he'd never seen flooding so bad.

"This is just crazy absolutely crazy," Hammond said, standing on the Highway 281 bridge watching floodwaters rushed by.

Marble Falls Orders Evacuations As Llano River Reaches 'Historic' Flooding

The Llano River reached historic levels of flooding Tuesday, prompting officials in Marble Falls to order evacuations and open shelters for displaced residents. 

As Flood Risk Increases, Austin Will Revisit Its Floodplain Building Rules

A flood camera helps monitor conditions along the Colorado River in River Hills.
After a new study showed thousands of additional homes were at risk of flooding in Austin, the city is preparing to revamp rules on building within a floodplain.

The study, known as Atlas 14, revised the city's understanding of historical rainfall data, adding 3,000 properties to the city's 100-year floodplain – which impacts everything from what people pay for insurance to how they can build homes.

Austin Spent Millions Taking Them Out Of The Floodplain. A New Map Puts Them Back In.

A massive update to Austin’s floodplain map shows about 3,000 properties are at higher risk of flooding than previously thought. 