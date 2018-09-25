How We Learn Language

Can you remember what it was like for you to learn your native language?  Probably not, but why is that?

As humans, we begin learning to speak during the earliest stages of our lives, in infancy. Most people don’t have many accessible memories from this period of development. How do we do that?

If we can learn a language as infants, why is it so difficult to learn a second language later in life?

On this week’s episode of Two Guys on Your Head, Art Markman and Bob Duke explore how we learn a language.


