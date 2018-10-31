Join us for the 2018 Holiday Sing-Along, Tree Lighting and Stroll, Saturday, Dec. 1

Kick off your holiday season with KUT and KUTX at our annual Sing Along and Tree Lighting, followed by the Downtown Austin Alliance’s Holiday Stroll.

The carols begin at 6 p.m. when crowds gather on the south steps of the Capitol to sing songs of the season, led by KUTX 98.9 music hosts John Aielli and Elizabeth McQueen. Rusty on the lyrics to “The Twelve Days of Christmas”? We’ve got you covered with complimentary keepsake songbooks.

At 7 p.m., we’ll countdown to the lighting of the giant tree at 11th St. and Congress Ave. After the tree lighting, stroll Congress Ave. between 9th and 11th streets for shopping, live music and entertainment for all ages.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018

5 p.m. Holiday stroll begins

6 p.m. Holiday Sing-Along with John Aielli and Elizabeth McQueen

7 p.m. Holiday stroll continues until 10 p.m.

The Central Texas Food Bank is accepting non-perishable food donations at each event entrance, as well as monetary donations at the staffed Food Bank tent, located near 1005 Congress. Last year’s event raised more than 1,400 meals for Central Texans facing hunger; over the last five years, it’s raised more than 9,800 meals.

The Holiday Stroll has something for everyone including photos with Santa, a petting zoo, live ice sculptures, holiday arts and crafts, a live mural painting, local food trucks, artisan vendors and more. Plus, enjoy a full night of live music with performances by the Austin Children's Choir, DJ Girlfriend, Shy Beast and more to be announced. Visit the Downtown Austin Alliance for details on the stroll portion of the evening.

KUT and KUTX thank the following sponsors for helping make the Sing Along and Tree Lighting possible: Central Texas Food Bank, Hyde Park Schools and Whole Earth Provision Co.