Judge Blocks Austin Company's Plans To Post 3D-Printed Gun Files

By 46 minutes ago
  • Ilana Panich-Linsman for KUT

A federal judge in Seattle has agreed to extend an order blocking an Austin-based company from publishing 3D-printable gun designs on the internet. 

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia had sued the U.S. State Department to block a deal it reached with Defense Distributed that carved out an exception to federal arms export rules — expressly allowing the company to publish plans for the guns. The states argue their residents will be endangered by allowing untraceable gun designs to be distributed online and that the State Department didn't follow proper procedures in creating an exception for the files.

Defense Distributed argues its First Amendment rights are being infringed.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik today issued a temporary injunction, blocking the deal until the states' complaints can be heard in full.

"The Court finds that the irreparable burdens on the private defendants’ First Amendment rights are dwarfed by the irreparable harms the States are likely to suffer if the existing restrictions are withdrawn and that, overall, the public interest strongly supports maintaining the status quo through the pendency of this litigation," Lasnik wrote in his order.

However, Defense Distributed had posted the plans online for four days late last month. They were downloaded thousands of times and are being shared on other sites.

Tags: 
guns
3D printing

Related Content

Lawsuit Over Austin Company's 3D-Printable Gun Files Heads Back To Court

By Aug 20, 2018
Ilana Panich-Linsman for KUT

A court battle over an Austin-based company’s plans to post 3D-printable gun designs online continues Tuesday. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia are asking a judge in Seattle to block the U.S. State Department from allowing the files to be posted until the case can be argued in court.

The judge temporarily halted the posting on July 31.

Austin-Based 3D-Printable Guns Meet Opposition From 21 States – And Trump

By Jul 31, 2018
Ilana Panich-Linsman for KUT

Update: A federal judge in Seattle has issued a temporary restraining order stopping the designs for 3D-printable guns from being posted online.

Our original post continues:

_____________

Austin-based firm Defense Distributed published designs over the weekend for 3D-printable guns that can be fabricated at home and would be virtually untraceable. So far, thousands have downloaded the files, but a handful of attorneys general are seeking to block the firm’s ability to post the designs online.

This Austinite Plans To Publish Designs For 3D-Printable Guns Online Next Week

By Jul 26, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Update: A federal judge in Austin has denied a request by the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence and other gun control groups to block Defense Distributed from posting plans for making 3D-printable guns online. 

The Brady Campaign called the ruling disappointing, but said the fight wasn't over and urged the State Department to act.