Trump Administration Proposes Rule To Allow Longer Detention Of Migrant Children

By 1 hour ago
  • Children and workers are seen at a tent encampment built near the Tornillo Port of Entry in June in Tornillo, Texas.
    Children and workers are seen at a tent encampment built near the Tornillo Port of Entry in June in Tornillo, Texas.
    Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Originally published on September 6, 2018 1:08 pm

The Trump administration is proposing to lift court-imposed limits on how long it can hold children in immigration detention.

Under proposed regulations set to be published in the Federal Register on Friday, the administration seeks to replace the Flores settlement, a decades-old agreement that dictates how long the government can hold migrant children, and under what conditions.

The administration wants to detain migrant families together for as long as their immigration cases are pending. The proposed regulations will satisfy the "basic purpose" of Flores, the administration argues, by making sure that children are treated with "dignity, respect, and special concern for their particular vulnerability as minors."

"Today, legal loopholes significantly hinder the Department's ability to appropriately detain and promptly remove family units that have no legal basis to remain in the country," said Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen in a statement.

The proposed changes are expected to face legal challenges. Federal Judge Dolly Gee, who oversees the Flores settlement, recently rejected a separate attempt by the administration to detain children in jail-like settings for more than 20 days.

Under the Flores settlement, decided in 1997 and modified in 2015, immigrant minors can't be held in jail-like settings and can't be held for longer than 20 days. The Justice Department had asked the federal court for permission "to detain alien families together throughout the pendency of criminal proceedings for improper entry or any removal or other immigration proceedings."

But Gee rejected that request. "It is apparent that Defendants' Application is a cynical attempt," she wrote, "to shift responsibility to the Judiciary for over 20 years of congressional inaction and ill-considered Executive action that have led to the current stalemate."

The administration's plan drew a swift rebuke from Democratic Minority leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

"This is another inhuman assault on families and children," she said at her weekly press conference. "It's a wrong decision that he made ... I completely disagree with what the president has done."

"When you see the visual of them taking babies away from their moms, and then saying 'we can keep them endlessly,'" she continued, "you understand the inhumanity of it all. It has no practical value."

Immigration advocates also condemned the administration's plan.

"Even under the Flores Agreement, there are a multitude of cases where children are harmed in detention. The last thing we need to do is to expose children to even longer detention under weaker conditions as the Trump administration is proposing," said the director of DHS Watch, Ur Jaddou, in a statement.

The move comes just months after the Trump administration attempted to discourage illegal immigration by separating migrant families at the border, but then backed down because of the resulting uproar. As of last week, nearly 500 children were still in government-run shelters without their parents.

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
Immigration
Zero-Tolerance Policy

Related Content

Federal Judge Denies Texas' Request To Halt DACA — For Now

By Aug 31, 2018
Julian Aguilar / Texas Tribune

A federal district judge on Friday denied the state of Texas’ request that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program be put on hold after Texas and nine other states sued to halt the Obama-era program.

ICE Arrests More Than 100 Workers At North Texas Plant

By Kathryn Lundstrom Aug 29, 2018
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested over 100 workers at a trailer manufacturing plant in the north Texas town of Sumner on Tuesday. ICE expects it to be one of its largest workplace raids in a decade, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Trump Administration Moves To Penalize Immigrants For Using Government Benefits

By Aug 20, 2018

Omolara Uwemedimo says it's hard to imagine what her parents, who immigrated to New York from Nigeria decades ago, would have done if they had had to choose between food stamps and getting their green cards.

Her parents worked factory jobs back then, but when her mother got pregnant with her, Uwemedimo says, the doctor put her on bed rest.

"She actually used food stamps when she was pregnant," Uwemedimo said. "And she says that pretty much saved them in terms of not having to move out of their apartment because of the fact that they had that help."