Zero-Tolerance Policy

-
Hundreds of migrant families who were separated at the border may have a second chance at seeking asylum in the United States after the federal government…
-
The immigration detention center at Tornillo used to hold undocumented immigrant minors will remain open through the end of the year, a government…
-
Under the Flores settlement, immigrant minors can't be held in jail-like settings and can't be held for longer than 20 days. The government's move to circumvent that will likely end up in court.
-
A federal judge says the government can now leave it up to immigrant parents: Keep your children locked up with you in an immigration detention center, or…
-
As the new school year approaches, the Austin Independent School District is preparing for more immigrant families to rely on it for resources outside of…
-
The shelters, both in Phoenix, are operated by the nonprofit Southwest Key Programs. Allegations involve two former employees accused of sexually abusing children.
-
The immigration bureaucracy on the border is a world of courtrooms and jail cells, officers and gray-suited guards. But no one has seen anything quite like the current effort to reunite families.
-
More than 450 migrant parents who were separated from their children at the border are no longer in the United States — but the government can’t be sure…
-
Rotten Meat. Chicken Pox. Tearful Separations. Migrants Describe Their Experience In Federal CustodyRotten sandwich meat that’s turned green or black; noodle soup cooked so little that the noodles are still hard; drinking water that smells like chlorine,…
-
The Trump administration policy to separate children from their parents at the border has been rescinded but the government is still facing a court-ordered deadline of July 26 to reunify families.