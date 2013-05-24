Faces And Places The Tornado Left Behind

1 of 9 — Damon and Kristi Mabry and their dog, Daisy. They were both at work when the tornado struck and came home to a house destroyed and a neighborhood in chaos. Roughly 100 dogs were loose in the street and neighbors were outside their homes crying. The Mabrys have lived in Heatherwood for three years, and Damon has lived in Oklahoma his whole life.

