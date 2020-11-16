Oklahoma Tornado

-
A devastating series of tornadoes struck Oklahoma a year ago. Hispanics were among the hardest hit by the storms because of a lack of preparedness and a lack of Spanish-language information.
A scientist who studies tornadoes says there's still much to be learned about how they form and how to better forecast them. Still, the storm chasing and research communities will be reevaluating their procedures in the wake of three colleagues' deaths.
Oklahoma officials put the number of deaths from Friday night's storms at 18 as of Monday evening, with several victims still not identified. The strongest storm Friday tore through El Reno, Okla. Forecasters are warning there could be more severe weather in Oklahoma on Monday and Tuesday.
The storm system dumped 7 inches of rain, toppled power lines and tractor-trailers, giving the area little respite from the monster storm that hit Moore, Okla., on May 20.
A portraits series shows what — or rather, who — remains in an Oklahoma neighborhood. For most, amid the rubble, it's a mix of fear, disbelief and resilience.
The recent tornado in Oklahoma and the shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut last year have increased people’s awareness of emergency…
Among the first to be remembered is 9-year-old Antonia Candelaria, one of 7 children killed at their elementary school. She and her best friend, Emily Conatzer, were holding on to each other when they both died.
Officials think they've found all the survivors, and victims, of the massive tornado that devastated the community of Moore. The official death toll stands at 24. More than 230 people are said to have been injured.
Central Texas is helping those in Moore, Oklahoma and surrounding areas in relief and rescue efforts.Last night, Texas Task Force 1 was dispatched to…
Members of an elite search team from Texas were dispatched to Oklahoma last night. The team is already on the field helping with recovery following the…