Time For A Holiday Favorite: 'Santaland Diaries'

By David Sedaris
Published December 23, 2014 at 4:05 AM CST
A Christmas pageant display in the Myer department store windows depicts Santa's elves in Melbourne, Australia.

You might not expect "Santa's Helper" to be a career-altering gig, but for David Sedaris, it changed everything. The writer and humorist spent a season working at Macy's as a department store elf. He described his short tenure as Crumpet the Elf in "The Santaland Diaries," an essay that he read on Morning Edition in 1992.

Instantly, a classic was born. Sedaris' reading has become an NPR holiday tradition. Click the "Listen" link above to hear Sedaris read his story.

David Sedaris