Political Insiders Confirm Julian Castro On VP Short List

A close confidant of U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro, who asked not to be named, has confirmed for Texas Public Radio what national media are reporting -- that Castro is indeed being vetted as a possible vice presidential running mate for Hillary Clinton. The news was different last week.

Friday, at the Texas Democratic Convention, Secretary Castro told reporters he isn’t being vetted by the Clinton campaign.

Now it appears that he is.

“He might not know for a fact that he’s being vetted. But as the stories are breaking across the country there’s no doubt he’s made the short list to be vice president,” said Christian Archer, who was Castro’s political consultant when Castro ran for San Antonio mayor. Archer wouldn’t say whether the Clinton campaign has contacted him, or whether he knew the Clinton campaign was checkins Castro's background, but Archer described the vetting process this way.

“They’ll interview friends and family and business colleagues, and they’ll look at the political moves that he made. They’ll try to find out if there are any holes, if there are any big mistakes that’s he’s made.”

National media say Clinton campaign sources have identified Virginia Senator Tim Kaine and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts as the other top two finalists.

Clinton has said her first requirement for a vice president is that the person be able to serve as president if necessary. Secretary Castro’s twin, Rep. Joaquin Castro, says his brother may only be 41 years old, but he’s White House material.

“Absolutely. He did more as mayor in one week that most people in Congress do in six months."

Garry Mauro, Clinton’s longtime friend and Texas campaign manager says her choice will ultimately come down to chemistry.

