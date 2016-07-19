Republicans Officially Nominate Donald Trump For President

Republicans have officially nominated Donald Trump as their presidential nominee, with his home state of New York putting him over the top.

His son, Donald Trump Jr., cast the state's 89 delegates for his father as the Quicken Loans Arena erupted in cheers. "Over The Top" was splashed across the convention's big screens, and the convention band began playing "New York, New York."

It's history, folks. Donald Trump is officially the GOP nominee. pic.twitter.com/Ie9XFzh9DP — Asma Khalid (@asmamk) July 19, 2016

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence also became the Republican vice presidential nominee.

Announcing Trump's nomination for president, Chairman Paul Ryan said Trump received 1,725 votes — well over the 1,237 he needed. Ted Cruz received 475 votes, John Kasich got 120, Marco Rubio received 114 , Ben Carson got seven, Jeb Bush three and Rand Paul received two.

The roll call of states commenced Tuesday with some of the billionaire businessman's most ardent supporters officially nominating him for president on the second day of the Republican National Convention.

Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, the first senator to endorse the billionaire real estate mogul's bid, spoke first and put Trump's name into nomination, boasting that he was unafraid to defy political correctness.

"One man, Donald Trump, was not intimidated. He would not be silenced," Sessions said. "He spoke the truth, he gave voice to the people's concerns, he said that the hyped trade deals have hurt America and hurt people, that our border must be secure and our nation must be strong, that we must defeat the terrorists who threaten us, that we must restore law and order and support our courageous law enforcement offices."

New York Rep. Chris Collins, the first congressman to endorse Trump, thundered that "Donald Trump is not merely a candidate. Donald Trump is a movement."

And South Carolina Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster proclaimed that Trump "may be the only man perfectly equipped to win the ferocious battle ahead."

There was some drama surrounding Alaska's vote when the secretary recorded the states votes differently than they were voiced. That's because, as RNC Chair Reince Priebus came out to explain, some states can only cast delegate votes for a nominee that is in the running. Trump was the only nominee when Alaska voted, so votes for other candidates needed to be consolidated. Priebus said the RNC allowed states to voice the votes as they wanted on the floor, but recorded them in accordance with state rules.

"Four states have rules that they can only have delegates bound to a candidate in nomination. Trump is the only candidate in nomination so they are bound to him," RNC Spokesman Kirsten Kukowski told NPR.

The state-by-state roll call began with none of the chaos that highlighted the first day of the convention, as most states enthusiastically cast their votes for Trump. Those pro-Trump delegates loudly booed when some delegations, such as Colorado and the District of Columbia, cast votes for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence is expected to be nominated for vice president by a voice vote of acclamation.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.