New Netflix Show 'Brainchild' Makes Science Fun For Kids

What exactly are memories? How big is the universe? Do fish pee?

"You're about to find out," promises Sahana Srinivasan in the trailer for Netflix's new science show " Brainchild."

Likened to popular science shows for children — such as " Bill Nye the Science Guy" and " Beakman's World" — the show takes science and makes it fun.

The show's first season was released on Nov. 2, 2018 and features 13 episodes. The episodes range in topic, covering everything from the impact that social media has on our lives to whether there could be other life in the universe.

"I think what "Brainchild" does really well is explore topics that may not be discussed in school traditionally," Srinivasan said.

"Brainchild" also offers something new: it's hosted by a woman of color.

Srinivasan, 22, is an Indian-American woman from Texas who in addition to her role as "Brainchild" host, is also currently studying to get a degree in radio, television and film from the University of Texas. She told NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro that hosting the show allows her to represent greater diversity in science.

"In TV shows and movies ... it's almost always like a guy," she said. "When we see that, it could be discouraging for young girls who are very interested in going into STEM fields — or STEAM, which incorporates art into engineering and science, math, etc. So seeing a woman talk about science is very refreshing and engaging at the same time."

Showcasing people of color is the reason why popular American rapper Pharrell Williams signed on to produce the show, Srinivasan said. Williams has also worked as a producer and co-composer on the movie " Hidden Figures," about three black women who worked at NASA to help send Americans into space.

Williams was already a fan of the National Geographic show "Brain Games," Srinivasan said, which inspired him to make "Brainchild."

And seeing Srinivasan on screen has inspired many fans of the show, particularly young girls.

"Seeing a woman talk to you about science and stuff is very encouraging for young girls and they message me about that," she said. "I also have women of color, Indian young girls, who tell me that they're interested in going into acting and this is inspirational for them."

NPR's Amanda Morris produced this story for digital.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.