Correction: Report Withdrawn Because Of Error In Study Data

By Bill Chappell
Published November 18, 2019 at 3:49 PM CST

Posted on Nov. 20 at 5:15 p.m. ET

An updated report about the study and the author's error has been posted here.

Posted on Nov. 19 at 6:53 p.m. ET

We have withdrawn this story about U.S. incarceration rates of children because the U.N. study's author has acknowledged a significant error in the data. We will post a revised article with more complete information as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: November 19, 2019 at 11:00 PM CST
Because of an error by the study's author, NPR removed its original story about a study of U.S. incarceration rates of children. NPR has published a new story about the study here.
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
