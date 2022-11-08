Austin Community College: 2022 General Election Results

If results do not appear below, refresh the webpage.

Austin Community College District has three positions on its board of trustees and one bond proposition on the November ballot. KUT will be updating the vote tallies below as results trickle in.

ACC District Prop A, if passed, would allow the board of trustees to issue a $770 million bond to expand programs and facilities at its 11 existing campuses and build two more campuses — one in Southeast Travis County and one on the Pinnacle site which was closed in 2018.

A significant portion of the bond would be used toward workforce development, specifically in advanced manufacturing, skilled trades like welding and nursing.

The mission of the nine-member ACC Board of Trustees is to make policies regarding the community college’s educational programs and help ensure the college is meeting the needs of the community. Candidates for two of the three trustee positions ran unopposed: Sean Hassan for Place 4 and Manny Gonzalez for Place 5.

Two candidates are in the running for Place 6.