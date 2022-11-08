© 2022 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Voters line up outside of the election poll at Zilker Elementary School on Nov. 8, 2022, in Austin.
2022 General Election Results
Follow along for election results for city, school district, county and statewide races.

Austin Community College: 2022 General Election Results

KUT 90.5 | By Sangita Menon
Published November 8, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST
Updated November 8, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST
An escalator in the middle of the ACC Highland campus. A wall Says "Riverbats."
Renne Dominguez
/
KUT
If passed, the ACC proposition would allow the board of trustees to issue a $770 million bond to expand programs and facilities and build two more campuses.

If results do not appear below, refresh the webpage.

Austin Community College District has three positions on its board of trustees and one bond proposition on the November ballot. KUT will be updating the vote tallies below as results trickle in.

ACC District Prop A, if passed, would allow the board of trustees to issue a $770 million bond to expand programs and facilities at its 11 existing campuses and build two more campuses — one in Southeast Travis County and one on the Pinnacle site which was closed in 2018.

A significant portion of the bond would be used toward workforce development, specifically in advanced manufacturing, skilled trades like welding and nursing.

The mission of the nine-member ACC Board of Trustees is to make policies regarding the community college’s educational programs and help ensure the college is meeting the needs of the community. Candidates for two of the three trustee positions ran unopposed: Sean Hassan for Place 4 and Manny Gonzalez for Place 5.

Two candidates are in the running for Place 6.

Tags
2022 ElectionsAustin Community CollegeKUT
Sangita Menon
Sangita Menon is a general assignment reporter for KUT. Got a tip? Email her at smenon@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @sangitamenon.
See stories by Sangita Menon