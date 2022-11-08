2022 General Election Results

City of Austin
Schools
-
Austin voters are deciding whether to approve the largest bond in the school district’s history. The Austin ISD board of trustees also has five seats up for grabs this election.
-
Austin Community College District has three positions on its board of trustees and one bond proposition on the November ballot.
Counties
Texas
-
If passed, the ordinance, known on the ballot as Proposition A, would stop the city’s police officers from arresting or issuing citations to people for some misdemeanors associated with possession of marijuana.