Voters line up outside of the election poll at Zilker Elementary School on Nov. 8, 2022, in Austin.
2022 General Election Results
Follow along for election results for city, school district, county and statewide races.

Austin's affordable housing proposition: 2022 General Election Results

KUT 90.5 | By Audrey McGlinchy
Published November 8, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST
A sign within a bunch of signs says "Housing for All."
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
Proposition A, if voters approve it, would allow the city to borrow $350 million to pay for affordable housing.

If results do not appear below, refresh the webpage.

Austin voters will decide whether to let the city borrow $350 million to fund affordable housing. This could mean building and preserving housing that someone earning less than $61,800 a year can afford, or buying land to build affordable housing on.

If Proposition A passes, voters will pay back the city’s loan through property taxes. The city estimates someone who owns a home with a taxable value of roughly $360,000 will pay about $47 more a year in taxes toward the city’s debt.

KUT will be updating the vote tallies below as results come in.

