Austin's affordable housing proposition: 2022 General Election Results

Austin voters will decide whether to let the city borrow $350 million to fund affordable housing. This could mean building and preserving housing that someone earning less than $61,800 a year can afford, or buying land to build affordable housing on.

If Proposition A passes, voters will pay back the city’s loan through property taxes. The city estimates someone who owns a home with a taxable value of roughly $360,000 will pay about $47 more a year in taxes toward the city’s debt.

