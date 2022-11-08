Austin City Council: 2022 General Election Results

If results do not appear below, refresh the webpage.

The dais at City Hall will look a lot different come January. A contest for the mayor is at the top of the ballot for Austin voters, but there are also five Austin City Council seats up for grabs this election season.

East Austin incumbent Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison is fending off three challengers in District 1. District 8 Council Member Paige Ellis also faces three challengers to represent Southwest Austin at City Hall. Meanwhile in Districts 3, 5 and 9, voters will decide who will take over after those three council members reached their city charter-mandated term limits.

Those three districts have crowded fields. Six candidates are gunning for districts 3 and 5, while a whopping eight candidates are vying to replace longtime Council Member Kathie Tovo in District 9.

City Council candidates must secure more than 50% of votes to avoid a runoff. If no single candidate does, the two top candidates will go to a runoff in December.

KUT will be updating the vote tallies below as results come in.