© 2022 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Voters line up outside of the election poll at Zilker Elementary School on Nov. 8, 2022, in Austin.
2022 General Election Results
Follow along for election results for city, school district, county and statewide races.

Austin City Council: 2022 General Election Results

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published November 8, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST
1-City-Council-Outside-Building-Mtg-08182011-By-Daniel-Reese-04.jpg
Daniel Reese
/
for KUT

If results do not appear below, refresh the webpage.

The dais at City Hall will look a lot different come January. A contest for the mayor is at the top of the ballot for Austin voters, but there are also five Austin City Council seats up for grabs this election season.

East Austin incumbent Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison is fending off three challengers in District 1. District 8 Council Member Paige Ellis also faces three challengers to represent Southwest Austin at City Hall. Meanwhile in Districts 3, 5 and 9, voters will decide who will take over after those three council members reached their city charter-mandated term limits.

Those three districts have crowded fields. Six candidates are gunning for districts 3 and 5, while a whopping eight candidates are vying to replace longtime Council Member Kathie Tovo in District 9.

City Council candidates must secure more than 50% of votes to avoid a runoff. If no single candidate does, the two top candidates will go to a runoff in December.

KUT will be updating the vote tallies below as results come in.

Tags
2022 ElectionsCity CouncilKUT
Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is a general assignment reporter for KUT, focusing on criminal justice, policing, courts and homelessness in Austin and Travis County. Got a tip? You can email him at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.
See stories by Andrew Weber
Related Content