Watch: Candidates for District 1 City Council seat make case for why you should vote for them

Three of the four candidates running for the Austin City Council seat representing District 1 in Central East Austin participated in a forum Monday hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor.

You can watch the forum above.

We heard from three of the candidates on the ballot:



Misael D. Ramos

Clinton Rarey

Natasha Harper-Madison (incumbent)

Melonie House-Dixon did not participate. KUT's Haya Panjwani was the moderator.

Early voting begins on Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.

