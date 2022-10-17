Watch: Candidates for District 1 City Council seat make case for why you should vote for them
Three of the four candidates running for the Austin City Council seat representing District 1 in Central East Austin participated in a forum Monday hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor.
You can watch the forum above.
We heard from three of the candidates on the ballot:
- Misael D. Ramos
- Clinton Rarey
- Natasha Harper-Madison (incumbent)
Melonie House-Dixon did not participate. KUT's Haya Panjwani was the moderator.
Early voting begins on Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.