Politics

Watch: Candidates for District 1 City Council seat make case for why you should vote for them

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published October 17, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT
Updated October 17, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT

Three of the four candidates running for the Austin City Council seat representing District 1 in Central East Austin participated in a forum Monday hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor.

You can watch the forum above.

We heard from three of the candidates on the ballot:

  • Misael D. Ramos
  • Clinton Rarey
  • Natasha Harper-Madison (incumbent)

Melonie House-Dixon did not participate. KUT's Haya Panjwani was the moderator.

Early voting begins on Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.

