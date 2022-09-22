Do you know who your Austin City Council member is? That seat may be up for election in November.

This November, your ballot may include a race to represent you on the Austin City Council. Districts 1, 3, 5, 8 and 9 are all being contested. The mayor's race is also up for grabs.

If you don’t know who your City Council member is, you can use the map below. Click "I want to" and search by your address.

KUT will be hosting candidate forums the week of Oct. 17 and a debate between the mayor candidates on Oct. 5. Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 24. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11.

District 1

This district encompasses parts of Northeast Austin and areas along U.S. 290 in Travis County. Neighborhoods like Mueller, MLK and Rosewood are in this district.

Clinton Rarey, Melonie House-Dixon and Misael Ramos are challenging incumbent Natasha Harper-Madison.

District 3

Six candidates are running to replace Sabino "Pio" Renteria, who is retiring. District 3 includes the Pleasant Valley, Montopolis and East Riverside neighborhoods.

The candidates are José Velásquez, Daniela Silva, José Noé Elías, Gavino Fernandez, Yvonne Weldon and Esala Wueschner. Renteria has endorsed Velásquez.

District 5

District 5 begins at Barton Springs Road and Menchaca Road, and stretches all the way through Menchaca. It also includes parts of South Lamar.

Council Member Ann Kitchen, who currently represents the district, is not running for reelection. Her policy adviser, Ken Craig, is running to replace her, as are Ryan Alter, Aaron Webman, Stephanie Bazan, Bill Welch and Brian Anderson.

District 8

This district lies within West Austin in Oak Hill, along the border of Travis and Hays counties. It includes the area from Barton Springs Road and MoPac, until MoPac merges with I-45.

Paige Ellis currently represents the district. She’s facing three opponents: Kimberly Hawkins, Antonio Ross and Richard Smith.

District 9

This district is located in Central Austin, from just past Riverside north to West 51st Street.

Kathie Tovo currently represents District 9, but is not seeking reelection. Eight candidates are looking to fill the seat: Ben Leffler, Zohaib "Zo" Qadri, Joah Spearman, Linda Guerrero, Tom Wald, Greg Smith, Suzanne "Zena" Mitchell and Kym Olson.