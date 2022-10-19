Watch: Our virtual forum with candidates running for District 5 on the Austin City Council

The six candidates for the Austin City Council seat for District 5 in South Austin will meet for a forum hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor at noon today.

We expect to hear from the following candidates:



Ryan Alter

Bill Welch

Ken Craig

Stephanie Bazan

Aaron Velazquez Webman

Brian Anderson II

The forum will be hosted by the Austin Monitor's Nina Hernandez.

Early voting begins Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.

