Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 24 and runs until Nov. 4.
Watch: Our virtual forum with candidates running for District 5 on the Austin City Council
The six candidates for the Austin City Council seat for District 5 in South Austin will meet for a forum hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor at noon today.
We expect to hear from the following candidates:
- Ryan Alter
- Bill Welch
- Ken Craig
- Stephanie Bazan
- Aaron Velazquez Webman
- Brian Anderson II
The forum will be hosted by the Austin Monitor's Nina Hernandez.
