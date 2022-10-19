© 2022 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
2022 General Election
Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 24 and runs until Nov. 4.

Watch: Our virtual forum with candidates running for District 5 on the Austin City Council

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published October 19, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT

The six candidates for the Austin City Council seat for District 5 in South Austin will meet for a forum hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor at noon today.

We expect to hear from the following candidates:

  • Ryan Alter
  • Bill Welch
  • Ken Craig
  • Stephanie Bazan
  • Aaron Velazquez Webman
  • Brian Anderson II

The forum will be hosted by the Austin Monitor's Nina Hernandez.
Early voting begins Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Tags
Politics 2022 ElectionsAustin City CouncilKUT
KUT Staff
See stories by KUT Staff
Related Content