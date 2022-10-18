Watch: Our virtual forum with the candidates for the District 3 seat on the Austin City Council
Candidates running for the Austin City Council seat representing District 3 in Southeast Austin will participate in a forum hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor today at noon.
You can watch the forum above.
Current District 3 councilmember Sabino Pio Renteria is not running again, so this is an open seat.
We expect to hear from the six candidates on the ballot:
- José Velásquez
- Daniela Silva
- Gavino Fernandez Jr.
- José Noé Elías
- Yvonne Weldon
- Esala Wueschner
KUT's Andrew Weber will moderate.
Early voting begins on Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.