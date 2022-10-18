© 2022 KUT Public Media

Politics

Watch: Our virtual forum with the candidates for the District 3 seat on the Austin City Council

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published October 18, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT

Candidates running for the Austin City Council seat representing District 3 in Southeast Austin will participate in a forum hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor today at noon.

You can watch the forum above.

Current District 3 councilmember Sabino Pio Renteria is not running again, so this is an open seat.

We expect to hear from the six candidates on the ballot:

  • José Velásquez
  • Daniela Silva
  • Gavino Fernandez Jr.
  • José Noé Elías
  • Yvonne Weldon
  • Esala Wueschner

KUT's Andrew Weber will moderate.
Early voting begins on Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.

