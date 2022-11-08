Austin Independent School District: 2022 General Election Results

If results do not appear below, refresh the webpage.

Austin voters are deciding whether to approve the largest bond in the school district’s history. The Austin ISD board of trustees also has five seats up for grabs this election. KUT will be updating the vote tallies below as results come in.

Austin ISD’s $2.44 billion bond package is made up of three different propositions.



Proposition A: $2.3 billion in general purpose funds

Proposition B: $75.5 million for technology

Proposition C: $47.4 million for stadiums

If voters approve all three props, the district will be able to borrow money to renovate schools, repair roofs and HVAC systems, make security upgrades, invest in new technological devices, and improve athletic facilities shared by multiple campuses.

Five of the nine seats on the board of trustees are up for grabs Tuesday. Two candidates — Geronimo Rodriguez and Arati Singh — are running for reelection. One candidate, David Kauffman, ran unopposed for Place 7.

Next year, the AISD school board will be hiring a new permanent superintendent. Currently, the district has an interim superintendent.