Travis County: 2022 General Election Results

Several seats in Travis County are up for election this November.

The seat for the highest official in the county, Travis County judge, is up for grabs. The incumbent, Democrat Andy Brown, is running against Republican Rupal Chaudhari, a former immigration attorney.

Many races in the county are uncontested. For example, two Travis County commissioners, Precinct 4 Commissioner Margaret Gómez and Precinct 2 Commissioner Brigid Shea, ran unopposed.

The race for county clerk does have two candidates in the running. Dyana Limon-Mercado, the former chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, is running against Republican nurse practitioner Susan Haynes. The Travis County Clerk’s office is responsible for conducting elections in the county, among other responsibilities.

Early voting results began rolling in a few minutes after 7 p.m., and are reflected by the percentages below. Election Day results will come in through the rest of Tuesday night on a rolling basis. KUT will update the results for contested races below.

*signifies incumbent



Civil district court

District Judge, 455th Judicial District

Democrat: Laurie Eiserloh (74.25%)

Republican: Cleve W. Doty* (25.75%)



County judge

Democrat: Andy Brown* (74.00)

Republican: Rupal Chaudhari (25.99)



County clerk

Democrat: Dyana Limon-Mercado* (73.56%)

Republican: Susan Haynes (26.44%)



Justice of the peace, Precinct 2

Democrat: Randall Slagle (74.68%)

Libertarian: Christopher David (25.32%)

