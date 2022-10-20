Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 24 and runs until Nov. 4.
Watch: Our virtual forum with candidates running for District 8 on the Austin City Council
Four candidates are running for the District 8 seat on the Austin City Council to represent Southwest Austin. Paige Ellis currently holds the seat and is running for reelection.
Some of the candidates will meet for a forum hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor at noon today.
The candidates are:
- Paige Ellis
- Richard Smith
- Antonio D. Ross
- Kimberly P. Hawkins
KUT's Jerry Quijano will moderate the forum. Ross could not attend.
