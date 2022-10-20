© 2022 KUT Public Media

Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 24 and runs until Nov. 4.

Watch: Our virtual forum with candidates running for District 8 on the Austin City Council

KUT 90.5
Published October 20, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT

Four candidates are running for the District 8 seat on the Austin City Council to represent Southwest Austin. Paige Ellis currently holds the seat and is running for reelection.

Some of the candidates will meet for a forum hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor at noon today.

The candidates are:

  • Paige Ellis
  • Richard Smith
  • Antonio D. Ross
  • Kimberly P. Hawkins

KUT's Jerry Quijano will moderate the forum. Ross could not attend.

Early voting begins Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.

