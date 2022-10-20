Watch: Our virtual forum with candidates running for District 8 on the Austin City Council

Four candidates are running for the District 8 seat on the Austin City Council to represent Southwest Austin. Paige Ellis currently holds the seat and is running for reelection.

Some of the candidates will meet for a forum hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor at noon today.

The candidates are:



Paige Ellis

Richard Smith

Antonio D. Ross

Kimberly P. Hawkins

KUT's Jerry Quijano will moderate the forum. Ross could not attend.

Early voting begins Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.

