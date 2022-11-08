Austin Mayor: 2022 General Election Results

If results do not appear below, refresh the webpage.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler has served his two terms, and city voters are now being asked to pick his replacement. There are six candidates on the ballot, including former state senator and Austin mayor Kirk Watson and state Rep. Celia Israel.

Because of a proposition passed by voters last year to hold mayoral elections the same year as presidential ones, whoever wins this race will serve two years instead of the typical four. Austinites will come back in 2024 to choose their mayor.

KUT will be updating the vote tallies below as results come in.