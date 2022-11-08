© 2022 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Voters line up outside of the election poll at Zilker Elementary School on Nov. 8, 2022, in Austin.
2022 General Election Results
Follow along for election results for city, school district, county and statewide races.

Austin Mayor: 2022 General Election Results

KUT 90.5 | By Audrey McGlinchy
Published November 8, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST
Updated November 8, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST
The City of Austin seal.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT

If results do not appear below, refresh the webpage.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler has served his two terms, and city voters are now being asked to pick his replacement. There are six candidates on the ballot, including former state senator and Austin mayor Kirk Watson and state Rep. Celia Israel.

Because of a proposition passed by voters last year to hold mayoral elections the same year as presidential ones, whoever wins this race will serve two years instead of the typical four. Austinites will come back in 2024 to choose their mayor.

KUT will be updating the vote tallies below as results come in.

Tags
2022 ElectionsAustin MayorKUT
Audrey McGlinchy
Audrey McGlinchy is KUT's housing reporter. Got a tip? Email her at audrey@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @AKMcGlinchy.
See stories by Audrey McGlinchy
Related Content