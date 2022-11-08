San Marcos' pot decriminalization proposition: 2022 General Election Results

© 2022 KUT Public Media

Voters line up outside of the election poll at Zilker Elementary School on Nov. 8, 2022, in Austin.
2022 General Election Results
Follow along for election results for city, school district, county and statewide races.

KUT 90.5 | By Sangita Menon
Published November 8, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST
Updated November 8, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST
San Marcos voters are deciding whether or not to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana this election.

If passed, the ordinance, known on the ballot as Proposition A, would stop the city’s police officers from arresting or issuing citations to people for some misdemeanors associated with possession of marijuana. Officers can issue citations and make arrests if they are part of a high priority felony-level narcotics case or part of an investigation into a violent felony.

While officers would be allowed to confiscate a substance they think is marijuana, the ordinance specifies they cannot use the smell of marijuana or hemp as a reason to perform a search. They also wouldn’t be able to use any city funds or employee time for testing any cannabis-related substance for THC, the element in marijuana that makes users feel “high.”

The city manager and chief of police would be required to ensure officers are properly trained. The city manager would need to report to the City Council every three months on how the ordinance is being implemented.

If passed, the law would go into effect on Nov. 17, when the election results are certified.

KUT will be updating the vote tallies below as results come in.

Sangita Menon
Sangita Menon is a general assignment reporter for KUT. Got a tip? Email her at smenon@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @sangitamenon.
