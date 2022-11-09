Here's what to know about the December runoff elections in Austin

The polls have closed for the Nov. 8 election, but some races still won't be decided for another month. Several Austin elections are headed to a runoff.

A runoff election happens when no single candidate earns more than 50% of the votes. The top two candidates in the race move on to another election.

Runoffs will take place on Dec. 13 for the following races:



If you were unable to vote in the Nov. 8 election, you can register to vote here, or check your eligibility to vote here . The last day to register to vote in the runoff election is Monday, Nov. 14.

Early voting will take place Dec. 1 through Dec. 9, and Election Day is Dec. 13.

Voting by mail

If you’re a registered voter in Texas, you can vote by mail if you:



will be away from your county on Election Day and during early voting;

are sick or disabled;

are 65 or older on Election Day;

are confined in jail, but eligible to vote; or

are expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day.

Travis County residents can print and fill out an application to vote by mail here . The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Dec. 2.