Here's what to know about the December runoff elections in Austin
The polls have closed for the Nov. 8 election, but some races still won't be decided for another month. Several Austin elections are headed to a runoff.
A runoff election happens when no single candidate earns more than 50% of the votes. The top two candidates in the race move on to another election.
Runoffs will take place on Dec. 13 for the following races:
- Austin Mayor: Celia Israel and Kirk Watson
- Austin City Council District 3: José Velásquez and Daniela Silva
- Austin City Council District 5: Ryan Alter and Stephanie Bazan
- Austin City Council District 9: Zohaib "Zo" Qadri and Linda Guerrero
If you were unable to vote in the Nov. 8 election, you can register to vote here, or check your eligibility to vote here. The last day to register to vote in the runoff election is Monday, Nov. 14.
Early voting will take place Dec. 1 through Dec. 9, and Election Day is Dec. 13.
Voting by mail
If you’re a registered voter in Texas, you can vote by mail if you:
- will be away from your county on Election Day and during early voting;
- are sick or disabled;
- are 65 or older on Election Day;
- are confined in jail, but eligible to vote; or
- are expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day.
Travis County residents can print and fill out an application to vote by mail here. The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Dec. 2.