Life & Arts

‘My very very first memory’: A military child remembers her father

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published November 23, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST
CravensKaplowitz.jpg
StoryCorps
Janie Cravens and her friend Renee Kaplowitz

Last year, StoryCorps partnered with KUT for a series of virtual recordings in their Military Voices Initiative. We’ve been sharing a few of those stories this November. This piece features a conversation between Janie Cravens and her friend Renee Kaplowitz. Janie shares memories of her father, Sergeant First Class Roosevelt Clark, who served in the U.S. Army during World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam.

This piece was produced by Juan Garcia and Michael Lee with interviews recorded at StoryCorps, a national nonprofit whose mission is to provide Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs with the opportunity to record, share, and preserve the stories of our lives. storycorps.org.

