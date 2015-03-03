The Austin 100: A SXSW 2015 Mix

There's a lot of music on this page — 100 songs, to be exact, each from an artist worth discovering at this year's SXSW Music Festival. It represents more than six genre-defying hours of music.

Still, we started out with far more to choose from. It took an enormous amount of effort to get here: Thousands of acts play SXSW each year, enough that winnowing them down to 100 required months of seeking, listening, culling and decision-making. What remains are some of SXSW 2015's most thrilling discoveries and highlights.

In addition to this list, we've also got a full, interactive multimedia experience — not to mention a way to stream these songs all the way through SXSW 2016. And, as always, visit NPR.org/SXSW for live concerts, photos, videos and dispatches from this year's festival.

The Austin 100 Playlist

A. Sinclair, "Shiny Things"

Alvvays, "Archie, Marry Me"

Amason, "Älgen"

Amber London, "Strikkly 4 My Sippaz Freestyle"

Andrew Combs, "Foolin'"

Bell Gardens, "Darker Side Of Sunshine"

Big Phony, "I Love Lucy"

Boogie, "Bitter Raps (prod. DK The Punisher)"

Chancha Via Circuito, "Jardines (feat. Lido Pimienta)"

Charlie Belle, "Get To Know"

Chastity Belt, "Time To Go Home"

Cheerleader, "Perfect Vision"

Cold Mailman, "Moments"

Colony House, "Silhouettes"

Count This Penny, "Shoebox Scene"

Courtney Barnett, "Pedestrian At Best"

Donovan Wolfington, "Keef Ripper"

Doomtree, "Gray Duck"

Doug Seegers, "Going Down To The River"

Emmy The Great, "Swimming Pool"

The Family Crest, "Beneath The Brine"

Fantastic Negrito, "An Honest Man"

Fatherson, "I Like Not Knowing"

Field Mouse, "Everyone But You"

Fort Romeau, "Insides"

Gabi, "Fleece"

Genevieve, "Colors"

Geographer, "I'm Ready"

Girl Band, "Lawman"

Girlpool, "Blah Blah Blah"

Hanne Kolstø, "We Don't See Ourselves"

Happyness, "Anything I Do Is All Right"

Hinds, "Bamboo"

Homeboy Sandman, "Rain"

Houndmouth, "Sedona"

Howard, "Falling"

Ibeyi, "Ghosts"

Irene Diaz, "Crazy Love"

Joan Shelley, "First Of August"

Josh Berwanger Band, "I Want You Bad"

Jukebox The Ghost, "The Great Unknown"

Kaleo, "All The Pretty Girls"

Kali Uchis, "Ridin Round"

Kate Tempest, "The Beigeness"

Kevin Devine & The Goddamn Band, "Bubblegum"

Knox Hamilton, "Work It Out"

Kristin Diable, "Time Will Wait"

La Luz, "Pink Slime"

Lapalux, "Closure (feat. Szjerdene)"

The Last Year, "Mania"

The Lees Of Memory, "We Are Siamese"

Little Simz, "Devour"

Liza Anne, "Room"

Lowell, "I Love You Money"

Luluc, "Small Window"

Madisen Ward And The Mama Bear, "Silent Movies"

Makthaverskan, "Witness"

Mantar, "Spit"

Max Capote, "Sin Mentirte (feat. Sie7e)"

Meg Mac, "Roll Up Your Sleeves"

Meishi Smile, "Blank Ocean"

METZ, "Acetate"

Mitski, "Townie"

Moon Honey, "The Cathedral"

Moving Panoramas, "Radar"

The Octopus Project, "Whitby"

ODESZA, "Say My Name (feat. Zyra)"

Pity Sex, "Acid Reflex"

Qarabagh Ensemble, "Isterem Seni"

Quiet Company, "Understand The Problem"

San Fermin, "Jackrabbit"

Scotty ATL, "Cloud IX (Go Up!) [prod. DJ Toomp]"

Screaming Females, "Ripe"

Shamir, "On The Regular"

Sheer Mag, "What You Want"

Skylar Spence, "Fiona Coyne"

SOAK, "B a noBody"

Spring King, "City"

Strawberry Runners, "Hatcher Creek"

Summer Cannibals, "Something New"

Summer Heart, "Thinkin Of U"

Sunflower Bean, "Tame Impala"

Sunny Sweeney, "Second Guessing"

Tanya Tagaq, "Uja"

THEESatisfaction, "EarthEE (feat. Shabazz Palaces, Porter Ray & Erik Blood)"

Title Fight, "Liars Love"

Torres, "Strange Hellos"

Tuxedo, "Number One"

Twerps, "Back To You"

Twin Shadow, "Turn Me Up"

Venomous Maximus, "Give Up The Witch"

Vérité, "Strange Enough"

Weyes Blood, "Some Winters"

Whiskey Shivers, "Free"

White Reaper, "Cool"

Wild Party, "OutRight"

Wilsen, "Go Try"

, "The Point"

Young Buffalo, "Sykia"

Your Old Droog, "Bad To The Bone (Remix)"

