Here's where to celebrate Día de los Muertos in Austin

Austinites will be celebrating Día de los Muertos this weekend and next week. During the holiday, which typically takes place Nov. 1 and 2, families honor and reconnect with lost loved ones through festivals and ofrendas, or altars decorated with flowers, candles and the favorite foods and drinks of the deceased.

Here’s where you can celebrate:

Mexic-Arte Museum’s Viva la Vida Fest 2021

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Mexic-Arte Museum, Fifth Street and Congress Avenue

What: The annual festival is taking place both virtually and in person downtown this year. There will be an open house at the museum, where exhibitions on Día de los Muertos are on display. The festival will also have free outdoor programs, including a display of large parade props and a car exhibit from Austin Lowriding. People can also take photos of a mural of an ofrenda on Fifth Street. More information here .

Día de los Muertos Artisan Mercado

When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 1 to 5 p.m.

Where: La Peña Gallery, 227 Congress Ave.

What: The gallery is hosting an artisan market, art exhibition and concert. More information here .

MACC’s annual Dia de los Muertos celebration

When: Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 1 and 2, 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River St.

What: The 14th annual celebration will feature community altars, food trucks, live music, folkloric dances, sugar skull decorating and more. To attend, you can RSVP here . The event is outdoors and socially distanced. Guests will take a short health questionnaire before entering.

Austin Latino Coalition mural unveiling

When: Monday, Nov. 1, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Coronado Studio, 901 Vargas Road (corner of Vargas Road and Felix Avenue)

What: The Austin Latino Coalition and leaders from the local Latino community will unveil a new mural in East Austin honoring the lives of those lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will honor the dead with pan de muerto (bread), Mexican chocolate, cempazúchil (Mexican marigolds) and poetry. People can bring photos or other items to honor lost loved ones to display on a community altar. More information here .

Fandango de los Muertos

When: Oct. 27-Nov. 2

Where: San José Cemetery and various locations

What: ProyectoTEATRO hosts an annual cultural arts festival in the San José Cemetery in Montopolis. This year, leading up to the festival on Tuesday, the group is teaming up with various organizations to create a series of workshops and art activities. See the full lineup of events here .