Uvalde families advocate for change at Día de los Muertos vigil

On the steps of the Texas Capitol on Tuesday night, people gathered around an altar covered in colorful paper, gold marigolds and photos of the 19 children killed at the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde in May. The Día de los Muertos event was held to honor those who died in Uvalde and all those who have lost their lives in mass shootings in Texas.

Patricia Lim / KUT People place marigolds on the ofrenda remembering the victims of the Uvalde school shooting.

Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday in early November that celebrates loved ones who have died. This year on the holiday, Uvalde families, members of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus and community leaders hosted marches and vigils, called Marcha de los Niños, in six Texas cities to remember loved ones and advocate for stricter gun laws.

Patricia Lim / KUT A mariachi band plays in front of the Governor's Mansion at a Día de los Muertos vigil honoring those killed at the Uvalde school shooting.

"It’s our first year celebrating,” said Nikki Cross, the aunt of 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia, who was killed in the Uvalde shooting. Cross said she raised Garcia like a son. “This is our first year, but many more to come, of course.”

Patricia Lim / KUT The Día de los Muertos altar was carried and placed in front of the Governor's Mansion.

The families carried the altar, or ofrenda, from the Texas Capitol to the Governor’s Mansion. Dozens of people trailed behind with marigolds in hand. One by one, people placed flowers on the ofrenda while a mariachi band played.

Patricia Lim / KUT Family members of Jacklyn Cazares, who was killed in the shooting, hold a photo of her during Tuesday's vigil.

Those who attended Tuesday's event advocated for raising the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle to 21 and encouraged people to vote in the current election.

“We’re backing up that remembrance with action,” said state Rep. Gina Hinojosa.

Patricia Lim / KUT During the Marcha de los Niños in Austin, people hold a banner that says, "Ya Basta! Enough!" while protesting for stricter gun laws.

Kimberly Rubio said her daughter Lexi Rubio, who was killed in the shooting, was the type of kid every teacher and parent dreams of.

“She was intelligent, compassionate, driven,” Rubio said. “It’s these qualities found in a 10-year-old that we hope to find in our state leaders.”