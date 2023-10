Did you miss ACL this year or just want to relive it? The cool fall weather, a rare annular solar eclipse and a healthy dose of artist drama made it a festival to remember.

Here are 11 photos from Zilker Park taken by KUT/KUTX photographers Patricia Lim and Renee Dominguez.



Weekend 1 (Oct. 6-8)

Patricia Lim / KUTX Rapper Little Simz performs on the first day of the festival. ACL features more than 100 performances across nine stages every year.

Patricia Lim / KUTX Actor and musician Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars amps up the crowd on Oct. 8. On the second weekend, he makes headlines by bungee-jumping onto the stage.

Patricia Lim / KUTX Foo Fighters headline ACL for the third time.

Renee Dominguez / KUTX Odesza's show includes the band's iconic drumline.

Weekend 2 (Oct. 13-15)

Renee Dominguez / KUTX Ethel Cain steps into the crowd of fans during her performance last Friday.

Renee Dominguez / KUTX Kit Mitchell of We Don't Ride Llamas rocks her bass guitar on stage. We Don't Ride Llamas is an Austin-based band that has played together since 2014.

Renee Dominguez / KUTX Zoe Manville of Portugal. The Man holds up a tambourine during the band's performance.

Renee Dominguez / KUTX Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O shakes her frills during the show. ACL performers and festival goers alike sport out-of-the-box outfits for the event.

Renee Dominguez / KUTX British singer Labrinth performs on the final day of the festival.