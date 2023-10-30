© 2023 KUT Public Media

This Halloween forecast might send chills down your spine

KUT 90.5 | By Haya Panjwani
Published October 30, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
A toddler wearing a skeleton costume and carrying a pumpkin pail walks on a sidewalk next to caution tape.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT
Two-year-old Houston trick-or-treats in Hyde Park in 2020.

It’s going to be a chilly Halloween in Austin this year.

Forecasts show a daytime temperature of 56 degrees, which could mean the city will see its second-coldest Halloween on record. It won't top 1991, though, when it was 50 degrees.

You may have felt shivers go down your spine this weekend as the temperatures started to drop and the wind picked up. On Monday morning the winds reached a high of 35 mph.

Orlando Bermudez, a forecaster for the National Weather Service, said the change in weather is a result of cold air making its way down from Canada. The system could bring more rain to Central Texas, too, including showers through Tuesday night when families head out to trick-or-treat.

“The temperatures around the trick-or-treating time frame definitely are going to be in the mid-40s for Austin areas and looking at San Marcos as well,” Bermudez said.

So if you plan to take your kids trick-or-treating on Tuesday, Bermudez recommends bundling up and bringing an umbrella.

"Make sure the kiddos are well-covered, just in case the temperatures drop lower while they go trick-or-treating,” he said.
Haya Panjwani
Haya Panjwani is a general assignment reporter, with a focus on Travis County. Got a tip? Email her at hpanjwani@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @hayapanjw.
