Lost Creek, two other areas of Austin vote to remove themselves from city limits

Three of six neighborhoods near the outskirts of Austin will be removed, or “disannexed,” from the city limits following voter approval in Saturday's election.

That includes Lost Creek in West Austin, the largest of the three; land near Blue Goose Road in Northeast Austin; and a portion of land in River Place in West Austin.

"Disannexing" from the city could mean these areas no longer receive certain services – like fire and police protection. Those services would be provided by the county.

Unofficial, but final results show that 91.29 percent of Lost Creek residents voted in favor of Proposition A to disannex from the city. Just three votes were cast for Proposition C, or the Blue Goose Road area, but all were in favor of disannexing. Proposition F, or the measure to disannex 212 acres of land in River Place in West Austin, had just one vote cast and it was in favor.

Results also show that voters in the Lennar at Malone neighborhood in South Austin, or Proposition D, were strongly against leaving Austin, with 98.21% votes cast against disannexing. Not a single vote was cast for either Proposition B, which is the Mooreland addition in South Austin, or Proposition E, the Wildhorse/Webb Tract in Northeast Austin.

Saturday's vote was spurred by a state House bill passed last year. The law requires the state's largest cities to allow some neighborhoods to vote on whether to leave the city limits. The areas must have been annexed between March 3, 2015, and Dec. 1, 2017. That’s when a handful of places were annexed just before a law was passed that could have stopped them.

Travis County officials must review and approve the results before they are official.

