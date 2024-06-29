© 2024 KUT Public Media

Photos: Couples say 'I do' at free Pride Month wedding ceremonies in Austin

KUT 90.5 | By Maya Fawaz
Published June 29, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Judge Bianca Garcia (cen marries Cassandra Ynojosa (left) and Solo Adame during their ceremony during a week of free marriages in recognition of the Marriage Equality Ceremony Act anniversary at Probate Court.
1 of 10  — marriage equality 01.JPG
Judge Bianca Garcia (center) marries Cassandra Ynojosa (left) and Solo Adame at their ceremony at the Travis County Probate Court.
Patricia Lim / KUT News
Cassandra Ynojosa speaks to Solo Adame during their wedding ceremony held during a week of free marriages in recognition of the Marriage Equality Ceremony Act anniversary at Probate Court.
2 of 10  — marriage equality 04.JPG
Cassandra Ynojosa speaks to Solo Adame during their ceremony. Travis County held a week of free weddings to celebrate the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that legalized same-sex marriage.
Patricia Lim / KUT News
Cassandra Ynojosa puts a ring on Solo Adame.
3 of 10  — marriage equality 03.JPG
Cassandra Ynojosa puts a ring on Solo Adame.
Patricia Lim / KUT News
Cassandra Ynojosa hugs Solo Adame. The couple drove several hours to have their ceremony in Travis County.
4 of 10  — marriage equality 05.JPG
Cassandra Ynojosa hugs Solo Adame. The couple drove several hours to have their ceremony in Travis County.
Patricia Lim / KUT News
“I wanted to be a part of this day to celebrate love,” said Judge Bianca Garcia.
5 of 10  — marriage equality 06.JPG
“I wanted to be a part of this day to celebrate love,” said Judge Bianca Garcia.
Patricia Lim / KUT News
Judge Bianca Garcia (far right) poses for a photo with newlyweds Cassandra Ynojosa (second from left) and Solo Adame following their ceremony. At far left is County Clerk Dyana Limon-Mercado.
6 of 10  — marriage equality 07.JPG
Judge Bianca Garcia (far right) poses for a photo with newlyweds Cassandra Ynojosa (second from left) and Solo Adame following their ceremony. At far left is County Clerk Dyana Limon-Mercado.
Patricia Lim / KUT News
Cassandra Ynojosa (right) and Solo Adame leave the court after their wedding ceremony.
7 of 10  — marriage equality 08.JPG
Cassandra Ynojosa (right) and Solo Adame leave the court after their wedding ceremony.
Patricia Lim / KUT News
Solo Adame (left) and Cassandra Ynojosa talk to media after the ceremony.
8 of 10  — marriage equality 09.JPG
Solo Adame (left) and Cassandra Ynojosa talk to media after the ceremony.
Patricia Lim / KUT News
Jasmine Johnson (right) smiles as she and DesMonique Farris are married.
9 of 10  — marriage equality 10.JPG
Jasmine Johnson (right) smiles as she and DesMonique Farris are married.
Patricia Lim / KUT News
"I’m extremely nervous,” said DesMonique Farris (right). “But I’m probably only nervous because I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time.”
10 of 10  — marriage equality 12.JPG
"I’m extremely nervous,” said DesMonique Farris (right). “But I’m probably only nervous because I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time.”
Patricia Lim / KUT News

“Married! We’re married!” sang Solo Adame as they walked out of the courtroom with their new wife. “There’s no going back from this one, baby.”

Adame and Cassandra Ynojosa made things official at the Travis County Probate Courthouse Friday morning as they held hands, cried and exchanged rings. County Judge Bianca Garcia officiated the ceremony and declared them "spouse and wife."

“I have so many feelings going on right now,” Adame said after the ceremony. “This is a huge step for me, for us.”

This is Travis County’s second year offering free ceremonies to couples during Pride Month, but unlike last year’s one-day event, couples could pick from several days this week.

This week marks the ninth anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges, which states that bans on same-sex marriage are unconstitutional. On the same day as the ruling, the Travis County Clerk's Office issued hundreds of marriage licenses.

"People just showed up with cupcakes and cakes and cheer[ed] on the couples outside," said County Clerk Dyana Limon-Mercado. "So it's a beautiful part of our history ... and we want to continue to uplift and remind people that while it is a celebration now, it was a long fight for many, many decades. And that's not something we want to ever take for granted."

This year, about 40 couples tied the knot at the county's event.

Adame and Ynojosa drove over three hours to get to Travis County for their ceremony. They live in San Angelo and wanted to celebrate their special day without fear of discrimination.

“I held a Pride event over there and they would protest against it, so it’s not very accepting over there,” Ynojosa said. “To come over here and it being so accepting … it was huge.”

June 28 is already a special day for LGBTQ+ Pride as it commemorates the anniversary of the riots at the Stonewall Inn bar in Manhattan in 1969. It also happens to be Adame’s birthday. Now, on top of that, it'll be the couple's wedding anniversary.

“I’ll never forget this day,” Adame said.

Judge Garcia said multiple judges volunteered their time to officiate weddings throughout the week. Couples didn’t necessarily have to be LGBTQ+ couples.

“I wanted to be a part of this day to celebrate love,” she said. “And really commemorate how far we’ve come, but also how far we still have left to go.”

Another couple tying the knot Friday, Jasmine Johnson and DesMonique Farris, decided to come to the Travis County Probate Courthouse only three days prior. They kept pushing off their wedding to plan out something big with all their loved ones.

“But then I was like, the more time passes by … life's too short,” Johnson said. “We told some friends, and we told some family members, but not everybody.”

The people they did tell about the last-minute ceremony were shocked but excited. Four people were able to make it to their celebration. Farris said they had to rush to get outfits ready — Johnson didn’t have a dress until the night before.

“I’m extremely nervous,” Farris said. “But I’m probably only nervous because I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time.”
Maya Fawaz
Maya Fawaz is KUT's Hays County reporter. Got a tip? Email her at mfawaz@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @mayagfawaz.
