Same-sex couples can get married for free in Austin this month

To celebrate the eight-year anniversary of becoming the first Texas county to issue a same-sex marriage license , Travis County is offering free wedding ceremonies for LGTBQ couples all day Monday, June 26.

Travis County Clerk Dyana Limon-Mercado said she thinks it's particularly important for the county to show solidarity with the community this year.

"Especially as the LGBTQ community is facing extreme attacks from the state Legislature in the last session," Limon-Mercado said. "Particularly attacking trans youth and drag performances and other ways that they've been attacking the community here in the state."

In February 2015, Austin residents Sarah Goodfriend and Suzanne Bryant became the first same-sex couple legally married in Texas. In June later that year, the Supreme Court ruled gay marriage was constitutional , and the county married more than 50 same-sex couples.

This year is the first year the county will be celebrating by offering free marriages. The ceremony usually costs $80.

As of Thursday, 10 spots remained open for a free ceremony on June 26.