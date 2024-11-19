A Glen Powell lookalike contest is happening in Austin this weekend

A wave of celebrity lookalike contests have swept cities across the world, from Timothée Chalamet doppelgangers flooding New York City to Jeremy Allen White impersonators taking over Chicago.

And now Austin — known for its share of famous tech bros, controversial podcasters and swanky Hollywood celebs — will have a competition of its own.

The Glen Powell lookalike contest will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday at Auditorium Shores, according to an event page on the online party planning app Partiful.

"Think you've got what it takes to look like ATX's favorite heartthrob? Get crowned as the newest Glen Powell of ATX," the event page reads. Participants and Glen Powell appreciators are invited to "just show up"; no RSVP is required.

The winner gets a "cowboy hat crown" and "some money," according to organizer and Austinite Kate Carpenter.

"Depending on the day and how good we think the Glen Powells look, is how much money is contributed," she said.

Carpenter and her friends Henry Long, Emma Swarts and Lucca Sgro decided to organize the event after seeing similar contests take off in other cities. The group loves all things cinema and has seen all of Powell's movies, Carpenter said.

"We couldn't be more ecstatic to be living in Austin during the year of Glen Powell," she said. "We're just so excited to celebrate, even though he was snubbed for Sexiest Man Alive, and I will say that. Put that on the record."

An Austin native, Glen Powell moved back to his hometown this year to finish his degree at UT Austin, according to the Austin American-Statesman. He's known for starring in movies like Twisters and Anyone But You, cheering for the Longhorns, and naming his dog Brisket.

Will the mesh-shirted man himself make an appearance at the event? It's not out of the question — Timothée Chalamet did show up to his own lookalike competition.

But don't let that intimidate you. If you feel like you can be Glen Powell — chase it.