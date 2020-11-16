-
Transmission Events announced their annual Fun Fun Fun Fest will stay at Auditorium Shores this year, despite the city's ongoing renovation of the park…
-
In its final meeting of the year, the Austin City Council approved a full slate of items.Among the measures passed was a decision restricting where dogs…
-
Austinites gathered at the Homeless Memorial and Tree of Remembrance at Auditorium Shores on Sunday to pay tribute to people in the city's homeless…
-
Fun Fun Fun Fest kicks off as at Auditorium Shores starting today.The festival began eight years ago as a small music showcase in downtown Austin. Since…
-
Proposed changes to Auditorium Shores – and specifically, changes to the area available to dogs and their owners – have people talking.As part of a $3.5…
-
Update: A final public meeting on proposed changes to Auditorium Shores takes place tonight. And the plans have some dog lovers howling.With a $3.5…
-
After a month of leaks and guessing games, the official music lineup in out. This year’s Fun Fun Fun Fest headliners are: M.I.A., Slayer, MGMT, Jurassic…
-
City Council's got a full plate today, with everything from parking, rental registries, ride-shares, a possible closure of Auditorium Shores and a measure…
-
The Austin City Council is meeting in a work session today. They could talk about accepting a $3.5 million donation from event production company C3…
-
Auditorium Shores is a step closer to closing for a year.Today, the Austin Parks and Recreation Board voted to recommend that City Council approve a plan…