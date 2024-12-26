Where to see fireworks and ring in the new year in the Austin area

For some, New Year's is an opportunity to start fresh, make resolutions and maybe even put together a vision board that haunts you for months to come from its unceremonious spot in your apartment. For others, it's just another day on this big old rock as it revolves around the sun.

Whether you're itching for the optimism of a new beginning or rolling your eyes at resolutions to live, laugh and love, the Austin area has more than a couple of ways to ring in 2025 with a big sparkly bang.

Here's a look at where you can see New Year's Eve fireworks shows and celebrate next week.



Austin's New Year's Eve Celebration

The City of Austin and Visit Austin are hosting a free New Year's Eve celebration at Auditorium Shores, located at 800 W. Riverside Drive. The park grounds, food trucks and beer garden open at 7 p.m. There will be musical performances from 7 to 11:55 p.m. from DJ Mel, Angélica Rahe and Gina Chavez. Quintessential '90s rock band Third Eye Blind will be headlining.

And if that's not enough to make you feel like you're living a "semi-charmed kinda life," the celebration's grand finale is a midnight fireworks show.

Austin's countdown to 2025 will also be part of CNN's "New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen." The network's Sara Sidner, Harry Enten and Cari Champion will be broadcasting from the event.

"This City is no stranger to hosting world class events, so it’s no surprise CNN is returning to count down to the new year in the Live Music Capital of the World," Mayor Kirk Watson said in a news release.

The city has a rundown of ways to get to Auditorium Shores on New Year's Eve, including public transit. CapMetro is offering free rides on all its services starting at 5 p.m.

You can find information here about what is and isn't allowed at the celebration. Blankets, chairs and trained service animals are good to go. Confetti cannons, large bags, pets and weapons are on the long list of items that are prohibited.

If schlepping to Auditorium Shores is not how you envision spending the last hours of 2024, Austin.com has a rundown of other fireworks viewing spots in the city.

Roughhouse Brewing's NYE Fireworks Show

If you're looking for a fireworks show that lets you go to bed long before the clock strikes 12, the New Year's celebration at Roughhouse Brewing in San Marcos may be just the ticket.

The fireworks begin at 6 p.m. and will last about 10 to 15 minutes.

The brewery, located at 680 Oakwood Loop, says people are welcome to bring blankets and chairs. The event is free, but Roughhouse encourages people to RSVP so staff can get a sense of how large the crowd will be.

A note about backyard fireworks: Thinking of taking a DIY approach to fireworks on New Year's Eve? Well, the city has a lot of prohibitions and restrictions.

Possessing or using fireworks within the City of Austin is illegal without a permit for a professional display. There are some firework-like items that are OK to use, though.

"The City does allow use of sparklers and other hand-held novelties on private property. These can pose burn and other types of risk if used improperly," an Austin Fire Department spokesperson said in an email to KUT. "Always follow the manufacturer’s safety, handling and storage recommendations."

It is generally OK to have fireworks in unincorporated Travis County outside of city limits. Still, there are a lot of regulations. Fireworks can't be used on public roads, in Travis County Parks or within 600 feet of a church, licensed child care center, hospital or school, for example.

Williamson County officials are also reminding residents fireworks are illegal in city limits and within 5,000 feet of those boundaries. The county has a map showing where use of fireworks is restricted.

Cities in Hays County — including Buda, San Marcos and Kyle — also ban the use of fireworks within city limits and within 5,000 feet of city limits. Penalties for violating these local ordinances vary by city.

Public officials urge caution if you use fireworks. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, an estimated 9,700 people nationwide were treated for fireworks-related injuries in emergency rooms in 2023. At least 42% of the injuries were burns.

Polar Bear Splash at Barton Springs Pool

If fireworks aren't your thing, or you just want to keep the party going on New Year's Day, you can partake in the Polar Bear Splash at Barton Springs Pool.

The Save Our Springs Alliance will have free doughnuts and coffee available from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 1. So, when you're done dunking yourself, well, you can dunk a doughnut. The organization will also be selling commemorative T-shirts.

Now polar is really in the eye of the beholder here because Barton Springs has an average temperature of 68 to 70 degrees.

And the price is right for this New Year's Day activity: Barton Springs Pool is free through March 15.

Other ways to ring in 2025

Here are a few other ideas to welcome the new year in Austin:

