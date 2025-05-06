Severe storms, heavy rain possible for the Austin area Tuesday

Heavy rain, large hail, damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado are possible for the Austin area on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood warning is in effect for northwestern Lee County and southeastern Williamson County, including Coupland and Tanglewood, until 5 p.m.

Creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses are expected to be impacted. The NWS is cautioning drivers to "turn around, don't drown" when encountering these flooded areas.

A tornado watch also remains in effect for parts of Central Texas, including Bastrop, Caldwell and Lee counties, until 4 p.m.

A tornado watch means weather conditions could lead to the formation of severe storms and tornados, which is different from a tornado warning.

"A tornado watch is more of a general alert to let people know that the atmosphere has the ingredients to produce storms that could become tornadic," NWS Meteorologist Cory Van Pelt said. "A tornado warning means that we've seen rotation on radar or gotten reports that one is occurring."

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, you need to take immediate shelter. That means moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoiding windows. If you're in a mobile home, vehicle or outdoors, move to the closest shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Follow the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio’s account on X for the latest weather updates.

Find out which roads in Central Texas are closed due to flooding at ATXFloods.com.