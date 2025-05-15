Paxton settles lawsuit with Travis County over security funds for DA granted behind closed doors

The lawsuit Attorney General Ken Paxton filed against the Travis County Commissioners Court in September over allegedly violating the Texas Open Meetings Act (TOMA) has been settled.

The lawsuit was filed after the commissioners court agreed to pay Travis County District Attorney José Garza $115,000 for private home security in a closed session in March 2024. Paxton's office argued such a use of public funds should be deliberated during a regular session, when residents have a chance to weigh in.

Garza said a series of escalating threats , including tweets displaying his address and one handwritten note that read "Resign by the end of June or we will kill you" pushed him to ask for money for private security.

In the settlement, Travis County did not admit to violating TOMA but agreed to continue complying with the act going forward.

“This agreement balances public transparency with security concerns like those permitted for discussion in executive closed session, thereby protecting our employees and elected and appointed officials,” Travis County spokesperson Hector Nieto said in a statement.

Since the lawsuit was filed, the commissioners court has taken steps to ensure all elected or appointed officials receiving threats can get protection through the county. As attorney general, Paxton too has a taxpayer-funded security detail.

The Travis County Commissioners Court is in the midst of one other lawsuit with the attorney general. In September, Paxton also sued the county for funding a program that mailed out voter registration forms to unregistered voters ahead of the election. That litigation remains ongoing.