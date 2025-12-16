Austin remembers former Mayor Frank Cooksey, advocate for Barton Springs and civil rights

Austin leaders are remembering former Austin Mayor Frank Cooksey, who died Monday at the age of 92.

Mayor Kirk Watson, who worked on Cooksey's mayoral campaign, called him a mentor and friend.

“Frank Cooksey was a dedicated, enthusiastic and proud public servant,” he said. “He was a great person who spent his entire career fighting for the rights of others and for the conservation of our environment. He embodied what it meant to live a life of integrity and never wavered from his belief in doing the right thing.”

Born on June 3, 1933, Cooksey moved to Austin when he was 7 years old. He attended UT Austin, earning a bachelor’s degree and law degree. He was student body president from 1959 to 1960.

Cooksey went on to serve as Austin mayor from 1985 to 1988. His legacy was marked by his work to protect Barton Springs and the Edwards Aquifer.

As mayor, Cooksey helped pass the Comprehensive Watersheds Ordinance, which protects the water quality of the Edwards Aquifer, the region’s main water source. He also championed the creation of the Edwards Aquifer Underground Water District, aimed at conserving and protecting the aquifer, according to the Barton Creek Time Stream project.

He helped create Austin’s Economic Development and International Trade Department, zeroing in on the city's economy with the arrival of Sematech, a nonprofit that advanced microchip production. During his tenure, the Austin Convention Center plan was adopted, per the Austin History Center.

Before serving as mayor, Cooksey worked as a civil rights trial attorney for the Department of Justice with focus on voting rights cases in Mississippi and Alabama. He was also an assistant U.S. attorney and special attorney general of Texas. He practiced law for four decades.

Congressman Lloyd Doggett remembered Cooksey as a “force.”

“From his service as UT student government president to Austin Mayor through his active retirement, Frank remained a force for social justice and environmental protection,” Doggett said.