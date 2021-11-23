© 2021 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business

Taylor chosen as home for new Samsung chip facility

KUT 90.5 | By Allyson Ortegon
Published November 23, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST
Updated November 23, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST
Samsung billboard at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.
DennisM2
/
Flickr
Tech giant Samsung Electronics announced Tuesday that it has chosen a site in Taylor for its new $17 billion chip plant.

A site in Taylor has been chosen for Samsung's new $17 billion chip-making factory.

"The implications of this facility extend far beyond the boundaries of Texas. It's going to impact the entire world," Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference Tuesday announcing the deal.

Abbott said this is the largest foreign direct investment in Texas on record.

The tech company had also considered locating the factory in Austin, New York or Arizona.

The site will consist of about 6 million square feet in the southwest part of the city.

Taylor, Williamson County and the Taylor Independent School District made agreements with Samsung in recent months over incentives and expectations.

That includes offering tax breaks, providing land and constructing roads around the property. In exchange, the company has promised to create 1,800 jobs and at least 24 internships for students a year.

Taylor Mayor Brandt Rydell said the city was honored to be selected for the site.

"Samsung’s decision to locate its cutting-edge semiconductor fabrication plant in Taylor is the single most significant and consequential development for the local economy since the International & Great Northern Railroad laid tracks here in the 1870’s," he said. 

County Commissioner Russ Boles, who represents Taylor, said the factory may change the area, but residential developers have already brought changes. Bringing the tech giant to the small town is one of many decisions local leaders had to make for the future of the area.

"It's more of a tradeoff of fewer rooftops for the ability to have more jobs and more opportunities," he said.

Don and Tammy Struble, who own The Loose Screw bar, said they are up for whatever changes may come.

"Although we are a bit concerned about losing Taylor’s small town charm and character, as small-business owners we are excited about the prospect of potential growth to our town and surrounding communities," the couple said. "Change and growth are inevitable."

Tags

BusinessWilliamson CountyTaylorKUT
Allyson Ortegon
Allyson Ortegon is the Williamson County reporter for KUT. Got a tip? You can email her at aortegon@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @allysonortegon.
See stories by Allyson Ortegon
Related Content