Watch: DA says grand jury to indict 'multiple' Austin police officers for injuries during 2020 protests

Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced a grand jury has indicted multiple Austin police officers for injuries during the 2020 protests following the killing of George Floyd.

At a news conference Thursday, Garza stopped short of saying nine officers were indicted, as reported earlier by the Austin American-Statesman.

The indictments from the grand jury come just hours after the City of Austin agreed to pay $10 million to settle the cases of two men shot by police with beanbag rounds during racial justice protests in May 2020.

Watch live below: