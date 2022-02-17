© 2022 KUT

Crime & Justice

Watch: DA says grand jury to indict 'multiple' Austin police officers for injuries during 2020 protests

KUT 90.5 | By Andrew Weber
Published February 17, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST
A person standing before a line of police officers holds a sign that says "I can't breathe."
Michael Minasi
/
KUT
Demonstrators protest against police violence outside Austin Police Department headquarters on May 31, 2020.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced a grand jury has indicted multiple Austin police officers for injuries during the 2020 protests following the killing of George Floyd.

At a news conference Thursday, Garza stopped short of saying nine officers were indicted, as reported earlier by the Austin American-Statesman.

The indictments from the grand jury come just hours after the City of Austin agreed to pay $10 million to settle the cases of two men shot by police with beanbag rounds during racial justice protests in May 2020.

Watch live below:

Tags

Crime & Justice Austin Police DepartmentKUTRacial JusticePolice Violence
Andrew Weber
Andrew Weber is a general assignment reporter for KUT, focusing on criminal justice, policing, courts and homelessness in Austin and Travis County. Got a tip? You can email him at aweber@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @England_Weber.
