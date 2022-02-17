Watch: DA says grand jury to indict 'multiple' Austin police officers for injuries during 2020 protests
Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced a grand jury has indicted multiple Austin police officers for injuries during the 2020 protests following the killing of George Floyd.
At a news conference Thursday, Garza stopped short of saying nine officers were indicted, as reported earlier by the Austin American-Statesman.
The indictments from the grand jury come just hours after the City of Austin agreed to pay $10 million to settle the cases of two men shot by police with beanbag rounds during racial justice protests in May 2020.
